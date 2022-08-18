CNA Financial Corp Buys Shares of 30,138 Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,509,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,478,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $6,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.9 %

MGY stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.39%.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.