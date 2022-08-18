CNA Financial Corp Has $365,000 Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEGN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $40.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.67 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 295.68% and a negative return on equity of 109.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

