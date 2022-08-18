CNA Financial Corp Purchases 10,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $78,618.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,990.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $78,618.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,990.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $158,173.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,653 shares of company stock worth $5,032,757. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIGC opened at $20.06 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

