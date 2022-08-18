CNA Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,968,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 327,396 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.10 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

