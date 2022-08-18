CNA Financial Corp Sells 3,653 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

CNA Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in DraftKings by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

