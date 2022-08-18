Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) SVP Scott R. Campagna Sells 1,200 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) SVP Scott R. Campagna sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,693. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $198.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.