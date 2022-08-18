Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Director Sells $1,855,887.93 in Stock

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,855,887.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,112,271 shares in the company, valued at $86,323,352.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Martin Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of Cohen & Steers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $972,468.00.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

CNS stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.38. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $101.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.19.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.26 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 79.57%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,291,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,147,000 after purchasing an additional 157,529 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 808,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 654,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.