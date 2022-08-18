Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $42.70 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

