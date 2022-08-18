Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 120 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in McKesson were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,729,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.62.
Insider Activity
McKesson Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $367.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.54 and a 200-day moving average of $312.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $375.23.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.