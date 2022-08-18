Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 120 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in McKesson were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,729,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.62.

Insider Activity

McKesson Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,396 shares of company stock worth $14,471,365. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $367.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.54 and a 200-day moving average of $312.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

