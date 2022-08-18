Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after acquiring an additional 632,062 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,561 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after acquiring an additional 326,108 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,407,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,136,000 after acquiring an additional 312,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $150.96 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.78 and its 200 day moving average is $147.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

