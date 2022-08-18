Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 300 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $160.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.83 and a 200-day moving average of $168.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $152.14 and a 12 month high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

