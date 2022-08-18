Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases New Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in FMC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,634,000 after acquiring an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in FMC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,037,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FMC by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,878,000 after acquiring an additional 382,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $112.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.30. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

