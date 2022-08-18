Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.67

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.67 and traded as high as $45.25. Community Trust Bancorp shares last traded at $45.16, with a volume of 41,870 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTBI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,885,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,256,000 after acquiring an additional 145,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

