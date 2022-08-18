Comparing Allbirds (BIRD) and The Competition

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Allbirds to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of Allbirds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Allbirds shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allbirds and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds $277.47 million -$45.37 million -6.94 Allbirds Competitors $2.04 billion $208.49 million 24.35

Profitability

Allbirds’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds. Allbirds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Allbirds and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds -25.09% -23.75% -15.89% Allbirds Competitors -2.28% 15.59% 7.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Allbirds and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 6 8 0 2.57 Allbirds Competitors 231 1270 1984 58 2.53

Allbirds currently has a consensus target price of $10.86, indicating a potential upside of 126.66%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 24.28%. Given Allbirds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allbirds is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Allbirds competitors beat Allbirds on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks. It sells its products through its retail stores in the United States and internationally, as well as online. Allbirds, Inc. was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. Allbirds, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

