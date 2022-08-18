Comparing United-Guardian (UG) and Its Rivals

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare United-Guardian to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

United-Guardian has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United-Guardian’s rivals have a beta of 38.63, suggesting that their average share price is 3,763% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of United-Guardian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United-Guardian $13.93 million $4.66 million 19.69 United-Guardian Competitors $3.92 billion $335.28 million 35.69

This table compares United-Guardian and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

United-Guardian’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than United-Guardian. United-Guardian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares United-Guardian and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United-Guardian 25.61% 34.21% 28.42% United-Guardian Competitors 2.01% 37.17% 6.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United-Guardian and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United-Guardian 0 0 0 0 N/A United-Guardian Competitors 121 931 965 23 2.44

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 18.33%. Given United-Guardian’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United-Guardian has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

United-Guardian pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. United-Guardian pays out 92.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 45.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

United-Guardian rivals beat United-Guardian on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc. manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics. Its medical lubricants comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC, which are water-based lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL LC and LUBRAJEL FA that are LUBRAJEL formulations for oral care; and LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products. The company's pharmaceutical products consist of RENACIDIN, a prescription drug to prevent and dissolve calcifications in urethral catheters and the urinary bladder; and CLORPACTIN WCS-90, an antimicrobial product to treat infections in the urinary bladder, and localized infections in the peritoneum, as well as eye, ear, nose and throat, and sinuses. Its industrial products include DESELEX, a sequestering and chelating agent used for manufacturing detergents; and THOROCLENS, a chlorine-based industrial cleanser. The company also conducts research and development primarily related to the development of cosmetic ingredients. It markets its products through marketing partners, distributors, and wholesalers. The company was founded in 1942 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

