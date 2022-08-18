Compound Market Cap Reaches $423.69 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for $58.73 or 0.00251220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $423.69 million and approximately $68.44 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,214,521 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

