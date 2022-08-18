Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.83 million.

Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,623. The stock has a market cap of $121.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.93 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

