ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Lessened by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,116 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,815 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.9 %

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.84.

Shares of COP traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.35. 188,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423,660. The company has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average is $97.97. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

