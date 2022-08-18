Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.16 million.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCSI traded down 0.70 on Thursday, reaching 55.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,423. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is 52.89. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12 month low of 34.81 and a 12 month high of 69.31.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by -0.20. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a return on equity of 141.93% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 90.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Elaine Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 38.52 per share, with a total value of 38,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 38,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $8,783,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.