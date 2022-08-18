Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.23

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.23 and last traded at $100.83, with a volume of 995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after buying an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after buying an additional 6,349,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,998,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 661.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

