Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Consolidated Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $15.88 on Monday. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

In related news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 5,309 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $76,290.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,282.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 13.9% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 21,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

