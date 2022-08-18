Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $308.00

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $308.00 and last traded at $308.00, with a volume of 23 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $308.00.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.45.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

