Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Consumers Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Consumers Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBKM opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Consumers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51.
Consumers Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consumers Bancorp (CBKM)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.