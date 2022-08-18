Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 69,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 969,753 shares.The stock last traded at $69.87 and had previously closed at $68.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLR. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Continental Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,442,000 after buying an additional 1,027,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,023,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,443,000 after purchasing an additional 410,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 509.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading

