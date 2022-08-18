Convex Finance (CVX) Price Tops $5.40

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $361.11 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.40 or 0.00023719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00740250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,883,996 coins and its circulating supply is 66,842,634 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

