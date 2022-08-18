Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $146.56

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 146.56 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 132.01 ($1.60). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 136 ($1.64), with a volume of 149,443 shares changing hands.

Conygar Investment Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 54.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of £80.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 146.49.

Conygar Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (Conygar) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conygar Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conygar Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.