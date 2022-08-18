Cook Protocol (COOK) Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013586 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.