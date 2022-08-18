CoPuppy (CP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26,783.00

CoPuppy (CP) traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. CoPuppy has a market cap of $20,134.91 and $26,783.00 worth of CoPuppy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoPuppy coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CoPuppy has traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,345.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004339 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00129346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00034231 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00067981 BTC.

CoPuppy Profile

CoPuppy is a coin. CoPuppy’s total supply is 250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,880,000 coins. CoPuppy’s official Twitter account is @cryptoproglobal.

CoPuppy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoProfile is a blockchain based platform that focuses on creating a consolidated airdrop platform for ICO projects. The platform naturally aligns the long-term interests of stakeholders, with listed ICO projects getting the marketing exposure from the extensive network of investors who hold CryptoProfile’s native tokens (called CP). CP is an Ethereum-based token, CP holders are financially incentivized to also increase the marketing exposure of ICO projects within the ecosystem through the consolidated airdrop mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoPuppy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoPuppy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoPuppy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

