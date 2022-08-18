Cordant Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cordant Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.92. The company had a trading volume of 57,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368,369. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.35. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

