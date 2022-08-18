Cordant Inc. Has $908,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cordant Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $71.64. The company had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,622. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39.

