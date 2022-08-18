Cordant Inc. Sells 1,868 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cordant Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPIP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.91. 2,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,140. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

