Cordant Inc. Sells 46,282 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cordant Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,282 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.7% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,202 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,366,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,646,000 after purchasing an additional 180,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,133,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,952,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,293,000 after purchasing an additional 106,708 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,105,000 after purchasing an additional 302,933 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27.

