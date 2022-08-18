Cordant Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CVX traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $159.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.83. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

