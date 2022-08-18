Core Alternative Capital Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $145.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.53 billion, a PE ratio of 106.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $147.68.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

