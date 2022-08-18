Core Alternative Capital Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 761.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADP opened at $260.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

