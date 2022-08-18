Core Alternative Capital Purchases 204 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,538,000 after acquiring an additional 274,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,789,000 after acquiring an additional 44,691 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,344,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,504,000 after acquiring an additional 57,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.14.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $132.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

