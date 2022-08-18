Core Alternative Capital Takes Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $762,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WEX opened at $162.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.98. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $197.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEX to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.