Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Core & Main by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,639,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,549,000 after buying an additional 3,018,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,189,000 after buying an additional 1,652,035 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Core & Main by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,139,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,607,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,066,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 807,045 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Core & Main by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,480,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,324,000 after buying an additional 333,278 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

