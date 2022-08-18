Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 298,228 shares.The stock last traded at $24.22 and had previously closed at $24.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Core & Main Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

