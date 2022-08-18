Cormark Weighs in on Karora Resources Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Karora Resources in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Desjardins lowered shares of Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Karora Resources Stock Down 5.3 %

About Karora Resources

Shares of TSE KRR opened at C$3.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.91. Karora Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.53 and a 52-week high of C$7.55. The firm has a market cap of C$524.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48.

(Get Rating)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.