Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on October 31st

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after buying an additional 99,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

