Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CRF opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

