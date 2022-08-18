Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Decreased by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Corning Trading Up 1.2 %

GLW traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 89,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

