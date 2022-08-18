CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $88.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of CSGP opened at $73.50 on Thursday. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.01.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $349,179 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

