Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Decreased by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 3.8% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $556.32 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $246.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $504.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.68.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

