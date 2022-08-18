Country Club Bank GFN Acquires New Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $115.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599,320. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

