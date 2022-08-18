Country Club Bank GFN Acquires Shares of 132,828 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 132,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,945,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,875,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,542,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,485,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,038. The stock has a market cap of $230.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

