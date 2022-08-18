Country Club Bank GFN Acquires Shares of 157,226 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 157,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $55.66. 139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.