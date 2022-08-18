Country Club Bank GFN Buys New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,598,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,483,000 after purchasing an additional 505,059 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

MDT traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $94.91. 3,505,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,632,172. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average is $100.29. The company has a market cap of $127.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

