Country Club Bank GFN Invests $12.58 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 521,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,584,000. AT&T comprises about 1.1% of Country Club Bank GFN’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,929,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,117,000 after acquiring an additional 89,051 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.26. 67,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,095,280. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.47.
AT&T Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.