Country Club Bank GFN Invests $12.58 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 521,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,584,000. AT&T comprises about 1.1% of Country Club Bank GFN’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,929,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,117,000 after acquiring an additional 89,051 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.26. 67,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,095,280. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

